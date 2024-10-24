The identities of the victims involved in the deadly Houston helicopter crash have been released by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to officials, among those who died were the pilot, Samantha Grandbouche, father of three, Julio Cesar Lerma III, his youngest son, Dylon Lerma, and his wife, Marie Alonso.

Grandbouche died from mulitple blunt force injuries while the other three victims died from multiple blunt force injuries and thermal burns.

All four victims deaths were ruled an accident by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Lerma booked a helicopter tour over the city to fulfill a wish for his youngest son. "He's a prince of a guy, very soft-spoken, his attention to detail was unbelievable," remembered Garrett Kauffman, a friend of Lerma.