Houston helicopter crash victim identified, family loses life during tour

One of the victims of the recent fatal helicopter crash has been identified, and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the cause of death.

One of the victims has been identified as Cesar Lerma, described by friends as a loving father and a detail-oriented professional who specialized in remodeling kitchens and bathrooms.

"He's a prince of a guy, very soft-spoken, his attention to detail was unbelievable," remembered Garrett Kauffman, a friend of Lerma.

Lerma, a father of three, booked a helicopter tour over the city to fulfill a wish for his youngest son. This gesture turned to tragedy when the helicopter crashed, killing all aboard.

"They took him on the helicopter ride, and it was gonna be a tour of Houston from what I understand," said Kauffman, who had spoken to Lerma's older son about the circumstances.

Videos of the helicopter crashing have been circulating on social media, but Kauffman refrained from watching them until Wednesday.

Reflecting on the brevity of life, Kauffman finds solace in his faith.

"My prayers were answered. It was painless. We can't ask God why. We don't have that ability or power. All we do is pray for their souls," he said.

While Lerma's son opted not to speak on camera, he spoke highly of his father over the phone, calling him one of a kind and promising to speak out about his father, brother, and stepmother at the right time.

"It ended tragically for everybody. Rest in peace, Cesar; you’ll be missed." Kauffman said.

While dropping off flowers for the memorial at the crash site, relatives told FOX 26 that the only items left intact were a purse with a cell phone inside. Authorities managed to recover a photo of the family before boarding the helicopter and a selfie of the family inside.

While the identity of the pilot has not been released, his primary cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, according to HCIFS. As for Lerma, his wife, and younger son, all died from multiple blunt force and thermal burn injuries.