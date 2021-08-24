$100K reward for information in deadly Houston shooting of NOPD detective

article

A combined reward of $100,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charging of the suspects responsible for the deadly Houston shooting of an off-duty New Orleans Police Department detective and the wounding of another man.

The increased reward was announced during a press conference on Tuesday with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, HPD Chief Troy Finner, Crime Stoppers, ATF Houston and Tilman Fertitta.

For the reward, Crime Stoppers of Houston is contributing $5,000, Mayor Turner is contributing $5,000, ATF is contributing $10,000, Crime Stoppers New Orleans is contributing $20,000, and Fertitta is contributing $60,000.

NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe was killed and Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy was critically wounded in a shooting at a Houston restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Briscoe was in Houston with friends and other members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

Two hooded gunmen approached Briscoe and others who were dining at the patio of Grotto Ristorante in the 4700 block of Westheimer Road.

They complied with the apparent robbery, but one of the gunmen started shooting.

Briscoe died at the scene.

The suspects reportedly took off in a gray or silver Nissan Altima with paper plates. Houston police released surveillance photos of the suspects and the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.