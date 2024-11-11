Restaurants in Houston make the Michelin guide for Texas

Michelin held a ceremony Monday evening to announce its first ever guide to Texas restaurants. The prestigious guide sent anonymous reviewers to restaurants in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio.

An invite-only ceremony in Downtown Houston revealed which restaurants received a coveted Michelin star.

(Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Here are the restaurants in Houston:

BCN Taste & Tradition (Spanish cuisine)

Tucked away off Richmond Avenue, this restaurant, housed in a 1920s white stucco bungalow and managed by some of the most personable staff in the city, cooks with both flair and familiarity. Seafood is a highlight, as in brilliantly tender slivers of sea cucumber set on lobster rice, or thinly sliced octopus paired with potato purée and a striking smoked paprika. Chef Luis Roger knows his way around land, too, and his Iberian suckling pig arrives with a crackling crust, meltingly tender meat and a rich red wine sauce. The beverage selection is intriguing, featuring an all-Spanish wine list and a section dedicated to gin and tonics. Owner Ignacio Torras's private art collection (including Pablo Picasso's owl jugs) is yet another charming touch.

CorkScrew BBQ (Spring; Barbecue cuisine)

You have a choice: Arrive before doors open at 11 or go eat somewhere else. In the tiny town of Spring just north of Houston, this barbecue sensation has drawn long lines ever since it opened in 2015. The kitchen is known to sell out fast, and it’s easy to see why: Will and Nichole Buckman smoke some of the finest brisket and beef ribs in the state. Their use of red oak colors prime cuts from Creekstone Farms and Compart Family Farms in a distinct hue, and everything from beef to pork to turkey comes with a pure smoke flavor that lingers long after the meal’s end. Loaded baked potatoes; tacos with green-chile ranch; and fruit cobblers tempt, but should be saved for the second visit. Regulars know to order days in advance to skip the line.

Le Jardinier Houston (French cuisine)

With locations in Manhattan and Miami, Chef Alain Verzeroli also shares his verdant, stylish cooking with Houston. The location couldn’t be more apt: The Museum of Fine Arts matches his colorful dishes that are both beautiful and satisfying. Accomplished sauces, seasonal vegetables, and thoughtful cocktails tell a story in line with the restaurant’s name and design. Highlights include thin strands of zucchini spaghetti with yellow pepper coulis and Comté foam, as well as plump Maine diver scallops with carrot jus reduction and sugar snap peas. Desserts, like the yuzu mousse with raspberry compote and pistachio sable, are beautiful to behold. The entire evening is smooth sailing thanks to a highly professional and personable team.

March (Creative/Mediterranean cuisine)

This ambitious atelier sets its sights on a culinary exploration of the Mediterranean, studiously delving into individual regions one by one, from the Maghreb in Northwest Africa to Murcia and Andalusia in Southern Spain, to Greece, with a tasting menu and beverage program inspired by each cuisine in turn. But if all that sounds a bit precious, rest assured that the experience itself is utterly disarming, with a winning sense of hospitality that makes for a meal that is both engaging and luxe. Guests start with finely tuned cocktails and first bites in the stylish lounge area before being whisked into the striking main dining room for more substantial fare. From beginning to end, gorgeously plated dishes show refinement and creativity, so sit back and enjoy the show.

Musaafer (Indian cuisine)

Dinner in a shopping mall doesn’t sound promising, unless you’re headed to Musaafer. The sheer scale of this grand hall, with its arches, towering windows, labyrinth-like layout, and elaborate patterns, feels like a palace of its own. The setting is as thrilling as the cooking. A large, deep-fried orb of onion xuixo arrives dusted in no fewer than 24 spices, filled with potato and onion, and served with tamarind and mint chutney. Plucky prawns are cooked in an elegant sauce of coriander, coconut milk, and curry leaves. Dal, a familiar favorite, is cooked for 72 hours with tomato, butter, and smoked chili. The attention to detail and careful spicing is evident at every turn, and the final result is one of both high style and utterly gratifying substance.

Tatemó (Mexican cuisine)

The famous idiom about not judging a book by its cover couldn’t be more applicable than to this tortilleria-turned-tasting menu. In an empty strip mall with little around except for a brewery and a doughnut shop, Chef Emmanuel Chavez delivers a beautifully pitched and portioned experience that celebrates heirloom corn from across Mexico. His riffs on ceviche, quesadillas, and gorditas are elegant to behold and even more satisfying to eat thanks, in part, to vibrant salsas and other creative sauce work. The most original and striking effort might be the black-as-night mole negro, which comes blanketed under a tortilla made from nixtamalized plantains.

Other awards and recognitions were given for restaurants in Texas. You can find the complete list here.

The process takes several months for inspectors to select and award Michelin Stars. A restaurant can receive a one star, two star or three-star rating.

Michelin also has special distinctions for restaurants that offer great food at moderate prices.

There's a sustainability Green Star award as well.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, expressed enthusiasm for Texas's addition.

"The Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients, and talent that is rich in ambition," he said.

Michelin is the same company as the one that makes tires.

At the turn of the 20th century, the company published a restaurant guide in France to encourage trips so they could sell tires.

What does a Michelin Star mean?

Restaurants can receive a one, two or three-star rating, with three being the highest.

Here's what they mean, according to Michelin.

One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.

Two MICHELIN Stars are awarded when the personality and talent of the chef are evident in their expertly crafted dishes; their food is refined and inspired.

Three MICHELIN Stars is our highest award, given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession; their cooking is elevated to an art form and some of their dishes are destined to become classics.