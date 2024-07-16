In an exciting development for food enthusiasts, Michelin has announced that its prestigious Michelin Guide will now include Texas, marking the first opportunity for the state's restaurants and chefs to earn Michelin stars. Among the five cities to be featured, Houston stands out as a key destination.

Michelin inspectors are currently visiting restaurants across the state to curate a selection that will feature Starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, and Recommended eateries.

RESTAURANT WEEKS: Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024: Menus, dates, prices

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, expressed enthusiasm for Texas's addition. "The Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients, and talent that is rich in ambition," Poullennec said. He highlighted the diverse offerings, including farm-to-table dishes, fusion cuisine, upscale dining, and the famous Texas-style barbecue, which make Texas an ideal addition to the Michelin Guide.

The inaugural edition of the Michelin Guide Texas will feature selections from Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, with the official announcement expected later this year.

"MICHELIN Guide’s arrival in Texas and Houston marks an important milestone in our culinary evolution. Today’s Lone Star State is home to some of the finest restaurants in the world, and now the world will be exposed to those restaurants through this prestigious guide," said Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Heckman praised Houston's dynamic food scene, which has more than 11,000 restaurants serving more than 80 different types of cuisine from around the globe.

With this expansion, Texas's culinary talents will gain international recognition, solidifying the state's reputation as a premier dining destination.