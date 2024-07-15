Houston Restaurant Weeks is just around the corner, and you can start planning out where you’ll dine out and do good this year.

The 2024 menus went live on Monday, with even more to come over the next few weeks.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

This year, Houston Restaurant Weeks will run from Aug. 1 through Sept. 2.

During the event, patrons can choose from specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus. Brunch and lunch will cost $25 and dinner is $39 or $55.

Houston Restaurant Weeks raises money for the Houston Food Bank. For each brunch or lunch, $3 will be donated. For each $39 dinner, $5 is donated. For each $55 dinner, $7 is donated.

Click here to see the list of restaurants and their menus.