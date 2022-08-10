Resources for parents and other concerned adults on school safety in Texas

One of the first places to start online is the Texas School Safety Center

The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) is an official university-level research center at Texas State University. The TxSSC is tasked in Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code and the Governor’s Homeland Security Strategic Plan with key school safety initiatives and mandates. Specifically, the TxSSC serves as a clearinghouse for the dissemination of safety and security information through research, training, and technical assistance for K-12 schools and junior colleges throughout the state of Texas. In addition, the TxSSC also builds partnerships among youth, adults, schools, law enforcement officers, and community stakeholders to reduce the impact of tobacco on all Texans through prevention, training, and enforcement initiatives.

The Texas School Safety Center understands that school safety is a primary concern for parents and guardians. A Parent’s Guide to School Safety introduces key school safety topics, highlights relevant Texas laws, and provides specific information that you and your child need to know. The guidance and resources will equip you with how to best support your child and your child’s school.

The Standard Response Protocol (SRP) was created by the parents of Emily Keyes, a 16-year-old girl who was killed after being held hostage in Platte Canyon High School in September 2006. Emily sent a text to her family saying "I Love U Guys" just prior to her death. After extensive research on ways to improve safety in educational settings, Emily’s parents, John-Michael and Ellen Keyes, established the "I Love U Guys Foundation".. Research indicated the need for districts to implement measures that would minimize confusion and reduce valuable reaction time during a crisis. The SRP and the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) were created from this need.

The Standard Response Protocol (SRP) provides consistent, clear, shared language and actions among all students, staff, and first responders for all hazards. It is action-based, and allows organizations, first responders, students, and parents to share a specific vocabulary for quick and coordinated action. It also acts as a tool for training which develops the muscle memory necessary to respond appropriately in moments of crisis.

Training and drill exercises offer the opportunity for students and staff to learn their roles and responsibilities before, during, and after any type of emergency. Practice of emergency procedures through drills and training can reduce confusion, panic, and even serious injury for both staff and students.

The school safety and security committee provides central coordination of safety efforts and assists with drills and exercises, school safety and security audits, policy development, and training. The committee is made up of school district and community partners that collaboratively provide recommendations to the district’s board of trustees and district administrators. The purpose of this committee is specifically related to ensuring the safety and well-being of the students and staff within the district. Each district has their own committee so that they can provide feedback specific to the needs of the district.

