Rescue group pairing rescued German Shepherds with veterans in need of companionship, support

Rescue group pairing German Shepherds with veterans

What they're saying:

"There are about a million estimated stray dogs in the Houston area alone," said Paige Bradshaw with Sauver Des Chiens German Shepherd Rescue. "German Shepherds are the most dumped dogs."

Since 2016, Sauver Des Chiens German Shepherd Rescue has saved and found homes for almost 1,000 dogs.

"We try to rescue dogs that are in dire situations, and most of the time, that's going to be on the streets," Bradshaw said.

Now Sauver Des Chiens, which is French for save the dogs, has a new initiative, save two lives at once.

"We actually have an amazing program through the Marine Corp Council of Southeast Texas called Paws for Vets," said Bradshaw.

"I was in the Army for 12 and a half years," said Luis Rivera.

Rivera got his dog, Beau, through SDC German Shepherd Rescue.

"I have PTSD. I was diagnosed in 2014," he said. "The beautiful thing about him is the connection we have."

"We want to pair veterans with companion dogs and cover the adoption fee," Bradshaw said.

What you can do:

The rescue is always looking for fosters and volunteers. To find out more, click here.