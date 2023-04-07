Repeat offender gets 50 year prison sentence, pulled out chunk of fiancé's hair

Earlier this week, one man was found guilty of an assault charge in Montgomery County.

42-year-old Terry Keylon, Jr., was determined guilty by a jury on Tuesday of Assault Family Violence Enhanced for assaulting his fiancé on July 25, 2021, in their home in New Waverly and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

According to reports, the victim testified saying Keylon grabbed her arms and head and slammed her repeatedly against the kitchen cabinets. Keylon also pulled out a chunk of her hair leaving a visible bald patch.

Terry Keylon Jr. (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

The woman then said she left the home and went to a nearby gas station, where she found Deputy Joshua Wright with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Wright testified that he saw visible injuries on the woman and got her statement.

Wright attempted to follow up with Keylon at the home but was refused, so he later applied for a felony warrant for Keylon’s arrest.

The jury reportedly learned during the punishment that Keylon has two prior felony convictions from two separate counties for strangling women he was dating.

One of the previous victims testified saying Keylon strangled her, bloodied her nose, and threatened to kill her in front toff her then-4-year-old son.

It was also reported Keylon assaulted a Huntsville Police Department officer shortly after being arrested for the strangling.

Keylon was also convicted many other times out of state for Driving Under the Influence and convictions for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Obstructing a Police Officer.

The jury gave Kaylon a 50-year sentence after considering all the evidence.