A Houston-area teacher was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in Kinney County.

According to Kinney County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Alexis Gracia faces four charges of felony smuggling.

Officials say a member of the Galveston crew stopped a load in Kinney County heading to Houston on Las Morad Road near Standard Lane. This area was reported to be a hot spot for human smuggling.

When deputies looked inside the car, they found four migrants, including two women.

Often young women are told they will receive jobs in housekeeping and waitressing in the United States, but it's a lie reports say, and the women are often forced into prostitution.

It is not yet determined what the details are in the case.