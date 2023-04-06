Houston teacher charged with four counts of smuggling, reports say
HOUSTON - A Houston-area teacher was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in Kinney County.
According to Kinney County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Alexis Gracia faces four charges of felony smuggling.
CRIME: Mother, daughter found in apparent murder suicide near Barker Cypress
Officials say a member of the Galveston crew stopped a load in Kinney County heading to Houston on Las Morad Road near Standard Lane. This area was reported to be a hot spot for human smuggling.
When deputies looked inside the car, they found four migrants, including two women.
MORE: Opening arguments begin April 10 for 'Doomsday mom' Lori Vallow, accused of killing her kids: Live updates
Often young women are told they will receive jobs in housekeeping and waitressing in the United States, but it's a lie reports say, and the women are often forced into prostitution.
It is not yet determined what the details are in the case.