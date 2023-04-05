Authorities are investigating what led to an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday in west Harris County, where a mother and daughter were found dead.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but initial reports are two women, believed to be a mother and daughter were found dead.

Deputies say signs suggest it was a murder-suicide but no additional details, as of this writing, have been shared.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.