Rep. Troy Nehls speaks about what he told protestors at US Capitol on Wednesday

Newly elected Texas Republican Congressman Troy Nehls is now publicly sharing what he told protesters who stormed into the United States Capitol.



"We were doing everything we could, to keep the protesters from breaching that door," said Nehls.



In photos taken Wednesday inside the Capitol’s House Chamber, Nehls can be seen talking to protesters through broken glass. The photos have received attention worldwide.



"I could tell they were very angry," said Nehls. "There was anger there. Very upset."

Nehls says he could hear glass shattering nearby as the historic building went into lockdown. The newly elected congressman, and former Fort Bend County Sheriff, remembers being scared.



"We really didn’t know whether it was gunfire or not," said Nehls.



According to Nehls, he tried to calm the mob down as they attempted to barge into the House chamber.

"I had a Texas mask on," said Nehls. "They said, you’re supposed to be with us, you’re a Texan. I said no sir. We may agree on certain things, but I don’t agree with anything you’re doing right now. What you’re doing is criminal, it’s un-American. You ought to be ashamed of yourself."

The newly elected Republican is a President Donald Trump supporter. On Tuesday, Nehls tweeted, "You sent me to Congress to fight for President Trump and election integrity and that's exactly what I'm doing."

We asked Nehls if Wednesday’s riot changed his opinion on President Trump or the election.



"No it doesn’t," said Nehls. "We should have the ability, have the right, to disagree with each other."

The former sheriff spent his 3rd day in congress dealing with an angry mob. Now, Nehls hopes the country can clean-up its behavior.



"We are the greatest nation on God’s green earth," said Nehls. "The way we’ve been acting is embarrassing. We should be better as Americans, as patriots, as God-fearing people."