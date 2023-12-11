Following her loss in the Houston mayoral race, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced that she will be running for re-election in the 18th congressional district. In response, Former At- Large City Council member Amanda Edwards has also announced her plan to run against Lee.

Edwards said she has support from groups and leaders like Brady PAC, The Collective PAC, Higher Heights PAC, Commissioner Lesley Briones, City Council Member Robert Gallegos, City Council Member Tarsha Jackson, and Carroll Robinson.

Former City Council member, Carroll Robinson said Edwards is receiving widespread support. "People all across Houston and in the 18th District are supporting Amanda Edwards for Congress because it’s time for new ideas, new solutions and new leadership in Congress to represent the people of the 18th District," said Robinson.

Edwards released a statement in response to Rep. Lee bid for reelection: "I entered this race with the belief that it is now time for the 18th Congressional District to be represented by someone who can both bring a fresh, innovative approach to solving our lingering challenges and help the community reach its full potential," said Edwards. "When we look at the critical need for economic opportunity, infrastructure, and the dysfunction in Congress, it’s no surprise that people are saying that it’s time for change. It is time to do something different in this election so that we can obtain different results for the community."

Who is Amanda Edwards?

Amanda is a native Houstonian, an attorney, and a former At-Large Houston City Council Member. She is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD and Emory University in Atlanta, where she earned a degree in political science, served as president of the college, and was inducted into the Emory University Hall of Fame.

Edwards also earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Prior to entering public service, she practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP. Edwards is a lifelong member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Home

Edwards said she is determined to bring about positive change and elevate the community to its full potential.