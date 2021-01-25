Registration opens Monday morning for Galveston Co. COVID-19 vaccine clinic

article

Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can sign up for an appointment with the Galveston County Health District on Monday morning.

Currently, only health care professionals, people 65 and older, or those 18 and older with certain medical conditions are being vaccinated.

Registration for the health district’s next COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say details on how to register for this round of vaccines will be shared at www.gchd.org/covidvaccine and @GCHDinfo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Vaccines will be administered at the Galveston County Health District in Texas City.