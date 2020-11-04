Record 1.6 million voters cast ballots in Harris County

A record number of voters cast their ballots in Harris County this election.

The county had more than 800 polling locations. On Tuesday night, election judges had to bring the election results to the NRG Arena, where the votes were counted.

More than 1.6 million people cast their ballots, which is 67% turnout in Harris County. We’re told that puts Harris County about 300,000 over the all-time record.

A record number of voters showed up to cast their ballots early. Harris County tripled the number of early voting centers, this year offering drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting for the first time.

That access allowed many Harris County residents to get out well in advance.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins says he was pleased that everything went smoothly on Election Day.

“We saw Democrats and Republicans. No issues, no drama. Just going, casting their votes, taking part in our democracy and then going home safe,” Clerk Hollins said. “We were very proud that safety was key in this election, but also convenience. And again, making sure that voters knew their votes were going to be counted.”

The unofficial numbers Wednesday morning show that overall 55 percent of Harris County residents voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and 42 percent voted for President Donald Trump.