Recognize her? Officials found woman, 65, walking alone in Sugar Land 'wandering aimlessly'

Authorities in Sugar Land need your help identifying a woman, 65, who was found roaming the streets Saturday night.

Officials say she was found around 11 p.m. at Dulles Avenue and Plantation Bend by a resident, who called 911. According to police, another resident reported seeing her around 6 p.m. "wandering aimlessly" at Dulles Ave. and State Highway 6 near Harbor Freight.

The unidentified woman appears to be in good health, authorities say but is unable to provide her name, where she lives, or any other information about herself.

She has been described as 5 feet tall, of Asian ethnicity, weighing about 90 pounds, wearing a pink shirt, khaki capri pants, black sandals, and a green jacket while carrying a small purse-like bag.

Anyone with information on her identity is urged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2020.

