Cleanup underway after railcar leaks flammable liquid in Baytown, authorities say

Authorities in Baytown are working to clean up a hazardous spill Friday afternoon.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, so it's unclear how it all happened, but we're told crews are responding to Delta Companies Group on Delta Parkway near Highway 99 and FM 1405. That's where a railcar reportedly was leaking Triethylamine, a flammable liquid, causing some evacuations.

The City of Baytown said tens of thousands of gallons of the product were shooting out of the railcar at the time.

One business, Grief Packaging, was the business evacuated. At first, officials said all businesses in the park were evacuated.

Officials said the railcar was at a docking facility when the leak occurred.

The leak has been stopped and the clean-up is underway.

HAZMAT teams with Chambers County, fire marshals, and foam trucks are also working to contain the spill.

No injuries have been reported.

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.