Quishing scam hits Deer Park: What to watch out for
Deer Park - The Deer Park Police Department is alerting the community about a new scam known as "Quishing," which involves phishing through QR codes.
What Is Quishing?
Quishing is a form of phishing that uses QR codes to deceive those scanning the code. Scammers exploit these codes to direct unsuspecting victims to fraudulent websites or to install malware on their devices. The scam often involves unsolicited packages or messages that come with QR codes, which, when scanned, can compromise personal information or device security.
Warning Signs of Quishing
The Deer Park Police Department advises residents to be vigilant and follow these guidelines to avoid falling victim to quishing scams:
- Avoid Scanning Unknown QR Codes: Do not scan QR codes from unknown or random sources. If you receive an unsolicited package or message with a QR code, proceed with caution.
- Be Cautious of Requests for Sensitive Information: If a website accessed through a QR code requests login credentials, passwords, or other sensitive information, be wary. Scammers may use these requests to steal your personal data.
- Verify QR Codes Received via Email or Text: If you receive QR codes through email or text messages, confirm their legitimacy before scanning. Contact the sender directly through a trusted communication method to verify the code’s authenticity.
- Inspect for Tampering: Be cautious of QR codes that appear to have been tampered with or pasted over legitimate codes. Scammers often use such tactics to trick individuals into scanning fraudulent codes