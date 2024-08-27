Quishing scam hits Deer Park: What to watch out for

The Deer Park Police Department is alerting the community about a new scam known as "Quishing," which involves phishing through QR codes.

What Is Quishing?

Quishing is a form of phishing that uses QR codes to deceive those scanning the code. Scammers exploit these codes to direct unsuspecting victims to fraudulent websites or to install malware on their devices. The scam often involves unsolicited packages or messages that come with QR codes, which, when scanned, can compromise personal information or device security.

Warning Signs of Quishing

The Deer Park Police Department advises residents to be vigilant and follow these guidelines to avoid falling victim to quishing scams: