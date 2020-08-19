Public health responds to letter from 10 superintendents on schools reopening

Harris County Public Health is responding to criticism from ten Houston-area superintendents about the county’s Roadmap to Reopening Schools program.

Public health officials say in-person learning is just not safe. They’re maintaining that stance in their response to a letter sent to them by 10 superintendents who argue that there are detrimental aspects to virtual learning that should also be factored in.

“My senior really is hating the idea of starting virtually again, but I’ve sat down and talked with her, and I’m like, it’s just not worth going in person,” said Blanca Castaneda, a Houston ISD parent.

The question of when to resume in-person learning is being discussed by many families.

“I also don’t want to be rushed,” said Marifi Escobar, a Houston ISD parent. “I want to look at the numbers.”

A letter written by Harris County superintendents speaks against the Harris County Public Health authority’s plan for reopening schools. The letter written by the leaders of Clear Creek, Cypress-Fairbanks, Deer Park, Huffman, Humble, Katy, Klein, Pasadena, Spring Branch and Tomball ISDs states, “…we cannot support your recommendation that would essentially require indefinite closure of schools to in-person instruction…” The letter mentions the American Academy of Pediatrics’ argument for reopening schools to prevent social isolation, learning deficits and potential abuse.

Harris County Public Health is standing firm in its recommendation that in-person education is not safe, given the current spread of COVID-19.

“Because our community spread is really high, we really just think at this point it’s just not safe for in-person activities, but more of a virtual or online platform,” said Dr. Sherri Onyiego with Harris County Public Health.

Ultimately, Harris County Public Health is only providing guidance, and they plan to provide resources for districts that do develop COVID-19 cases due to in-person learning.

We have resources available in our department to be able to help with case investigations should cases arise in school districts,” said Onyiego.

FOX 26 reached out to each of the ten school districts who drafted the letter to HCPH, but none of them agreed to an interview. You can read the entire letter they wrote about reopening schools here:



August 18, 2020

Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH Local Health Authority - Harris County 2223 West Loop South Houston, TX 77027

Dear Dr. Shah:

We appreciate you meeting with superintendents last week to share your recommendations and the Roadmap to Reopening Schools Plan. It is clear that we all have the same goal, which is to return students to in-person instruction as safely as possible. We thank you for the continued efforts of your departments on behalf of Harris County. With that said, we believe that the metrics outlined in the plan you have provided are not attainable to resume in-person instruction in the foreseeable future.

Schools have been closed for in-person instruction since March 2020 and continued indefinite closure as outlined in the Roadmap to Reopening Schools Plan will be harmful to children. The American Academy for Pediatrics (AAP) makes a compelling argument for the reopening of schools and advocates for students being physically present in schools. As stated by the AAP, Lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression and suicidal ideation. Furthermore, ​Policy makers must also consider the mounting evidence regarding COVID-19 in children and adolescents, including the role they may play in the transmission of the infection. SARS-CoV-2 appears to behave differently in children and adolescents than other common respiratory viruses, such as influenza, on which much of the current guidance regarding school closures is based.



As educational leaders providing for the well-being and educational needs of over a half million students, we cannot support your recommendation that would essentially require indefinite closure of schools to in-person instruction while awaiting a widely available COVID-19 medical countermeasure or greater staffing capacity at Harris County Public Health for contact tracing. We must balance the important aspects of student and staff health and well-being, along with fundamental educational needs of the children. Using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Education Agency, our school districts have worked diligently for many months to plan a responsible return to school and many health and safety measures are now in place to promote safe operations. As we consider the evolving conditions in our communities, we will continue to review the guidance of national, state, and local officials in order to make decisions in the best interest of our independent school districts. The safety and health of our communities is everyone’s priority, and we will continue to do our part to promote the overall health, safety, and wellness of our communities.

Sincerely,



Dr. Greg Smith Superintendent of Schools Clear Creek ISD

Dr. Mark Henry Superintendent of Schools Cypress Fairbanks ISD

Stephen Harrell Superintendent of Schools Deer Park ISD

Dr. Benny Soileau Superintendent of Schools Huffman ISD

Dr. Elizabeth Fagen Superintendent of Schools Humble ISD

Dr. Kenneth Gregorski Superintendent of Schools Katy ISD

Dr. Jenny McGown Superintendent of Schools Klein ISD

Dr. DeeAnn Powell Superintendent of Schools Pasadena ISD

Dr. Jennifer Blaine Superintendent of Schools Spring Branch ISD

Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora Superintendent of Schools Tomball ISD