Some cease and desist orders have already gone out to those folks who have been accused of price gouging in Harris County during and after the storm.

Isiah Carey had a chance to chat with Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, and he says stopping these unscrupulous business owners can't be done without your help.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!