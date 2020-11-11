Presidential COVID-19 treatment on its way to Texas?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is saying that people in the state can soon expect access to the same treatment President Donald Trump received when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Next month people will have access to the treatment the President got when he got COVID and then days later was back out on the campaign trail. Texans will be treated that same way,” said Abbott.

He didn’t go into detail in regards to the treatment that will be made available.

Abbott did say that the state is scaling up its efforts with schools by offering every school district access to COVID-19 Rapid Tests.

He added that Texas has more than 100,000 of these rapid tests available every day so schools can find out instantly if someone does or does not have COVID-19.

Harris County specifically, reports more than 170,000 confirmed cases and more than 23,000 total deaths including the city of Houston.