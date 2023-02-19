President Carters' 36-year legacy with Habitat for Humanity, 100 homes built in Houston

After a series of hospital visits, former President Jimmy Carter decided to receive hospice care at home with his family instead of medical intervention.

Carter served as President of the United States from 1977-1981.

As the world prays for his well-being, many Houstonians are reflecting on the 98-year-old’s legacy.

Houstonians who were around in June 1998 may remember when former President Carter, along with 6,000 volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, built 100 homes in several underprivileged neighborhoods in the Bayou City.

Allison Hay, the executive director for Houston Habitat for Humanity, says those homes in Houston are just a small fraction of his legacy worldwide. Since 1984, President Carter has helped build nearly 4400 homes in cities across the world.

"He really was the spirit and the drive to make sure that everyone has a decent place to live. We all see that when we give back it actually makes a better world, and I think he represents that more than we'll ever know," Hay said. "I am eternally grateful for having a President of our country that was able then to have a mission that met so many needs for so many people, not only in our country, but around the world. So, I wish him the best of luck and we are praying for him."

Buford Will Turner has been living in Houston’s Fifth Ward for nearly a century. He volunteered with Habitat to build some of his neighbors' homes and met President Carter 25 years ago.

"I was excited to meet the President! President Carter was a nice man. He did more for the people than any President we had. He was the best president we ever had," Turner said.

Carter is the oldest living U.S. President in history. He and his wife’s foundation, The Carter Center, received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for their efforts to advance world peace.

The Carter Center has asked for privacy during this time.