Precinct one deputy caught on camera slamming on brakes as bicyclists rode in street

A precinct one deputy is under internal review after being caught on camera appearing to taunt a group of cyclists using his cruiser.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, a precinct one deputy was caught on camera slamming on his brakes while driving amidst a large group of cyclists, appearing to cause one of the riders to hit the back of his cruiser. Another video shows the cruiser swerving through a group of cyclists seemingly chasing one of the cyclists.

Hundreds of cyclists take to the streets and ride their bikes through Houston in this group several times a week, including families and children.



"I feel like he could've really hurt somebody," said Juan Villareal, who rides with the group regularly.

He says this isn't the first time he's seen negative interactions between cyclists riding in their group and law enforcement.

"This is not the first incident; it won't be the last, and it's not bashing all officers, because we actually have officers who are nice enough to escort us back or escort us where we're going," said Villareal.

Constable Alan Rosen sent Fox 26 a statement saying in part:

"After reviewing the dashcam video it appears both parties, the deputy and cyclists were not conducting themselves in a safe manner."

The statement went on to say some cyclists were riding into oncoming traffic lanes and taking over intersections and an internal affairs review is underway.

"I'm not going to lie you have one or two that are doing their videos, they may pop wheelies and get extreme, but the majority of the people are abiding by the road rules we're not doing anything wrong," said Villareal.



However, Villareal says whether the cyclists involved were right or wrong, law enforcement officers should be held to a higher standard and lead by example.