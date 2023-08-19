Several Prairie View A&M University students were treated for heat-related illness on Friday night.

According to the university, the students were participating in Panther Camp, which is a five-day event to help new students learn about the campus, services, traditions and academics for the upcoming year.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Several agencies respond to Prairie View A&M University on Friday night.

In an alert posted to social media on Friday night, PVAMU said that several students had reported symptoms of heat exhaustion, and emergency medical personnel had been dispatched to the scene to treat them. They also encouraged students to monitor themselves for symptoms as a precaution.

On Saturday morning, a message from the university president was released on social media that said in part, "The health and safety of the students entrusted to us is always our priority. Yesterday evening, several members of the class of 2027 experienced heat-related illnesses at the concluding event of their Panther Week activities. Medical care was quickly provided, and our staff continued to monitor our students for several hours after."

The president said that they are reviewing Friday’s event, as well as events planned in the future.

"We are conscientiously reviewing the decision-making process surrounding yesterday’s event; and also reviewing and evaluating other programs planned for the immediate future. Please know that we are 100 percent committed to the safekeeping of all our students, while also providing a well-rounded college experience. Thank you to the first responders and emergency personnel who quickly arrived to offer assistance," the president’s message stated.

According to the National Weather Service in Houston, an excessive heat warning was in effect for Waller County and several other counties until 10 p.m. Saturday.