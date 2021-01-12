Pounds of marijuana, several bullet casings found after deadly Houston shooting

article

Houston police say pounds of marijuana and several bullet casings were found in the parking lot where a man was fatally shot on Monday night.

The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a man was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

According to police, several shots were fired from at least two guns. The bullets struck vehicles in the parking lot and a nearby business.

Police say several pounds of marijuana were found in the parking lot where a man was shot.

Authorities say eight to 10 pounds of marijuana were also found in the middle of the parking lot.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Police say the parking lot was full at the time of the shooting, but most witnesses left the scene.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is ask to call police.

