Potential UAW strike could be felt far beyond car factories, picket lines

The deadline for a United Auto Workers strike against the big three U.S. automakers is quickly approaching. While negotiations continue toward the September 14 deadline, a financial disruption could be felt across the country.

The first place consumers will feel it is in car lots, new and used, as a strike would deplete fresh inventory and drive up prices for pre-owned vehicles, just as those numbers have been trending down. The longer a strike lasts, the hundreds of thousands of suppliers who support the manufacture of all those vehicles, and the myriad people who work for them, could also fall on hard times.

University of Houston supply-chain professor Margaret Kidd says a significant chunk of the economy could be affected if autoworkers hit the picket line, "this could be extremely disruptive."

She notes the auto industry accounts for more than 3% of the country's GDP, and is just recovering from pandemic-related slowdowns and disruptions. The financial hit of a walkout could be disastrous, as North American auto production would lose an estimated 150,000 vehicles a week.

"Even if it's a short strike, we've seen estimates saying a 10-day strike could cause $5 billion," says Mike Martinez of Automotive News. "That's really an unfathomable amount of money."

That's just automaker losses. The effect would soon trickle-down to suppliers, their employees, and everywhere they spend money.

"You have a lot of suppliers involved, and the smaller ones are just not going to be able to hold up without any revenues coming in, if there is a prolonged strike," says Kidd.

In the past, the UAW has selected 'one' of the automakers as a strike target during negotiations. This time, the union says members could walk-out on any automaker who doesn't agree to a deal by the deadline. Demands include a 46% pay raise over four years, and a 32-hour work week that they say can come from billions worth of healthy profits. Agreement could be a tall order, leaving those affected with little recourse.

"It's not like you're going to find a substitute client, if you have three major automakers closed down for a period of time," says Kidd.

The last UAW strike was against General Motors in 2019. It lasted 40 days and cost the company $3.6 billion in lost revenue.

If there's another walkout, losses could be significantly larger, leaving foreign manufacturers, and their ready supply of inventory, winners.