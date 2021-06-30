Potential Tropical Cyclone Five forms in Atlantic Ocean

article

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring an active area of weather in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.

At this time, there are no direct impacts expected for Texas. The majority of the reliable computer models keep this system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, a concern for Florida at the start of next week.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm before reaching the Lesser Antilles and then continue moving towards Cuba.

While warm water temperatures make it favorable for possible intensification and organization, the upper level winds will create shear over the next several days and should keep the system from rapid strengthening.

The 5-day forecast does not strengthen the system into a hurricane. There is still lots of time and uncertainty with this system so stay connected with FOX26 for updates from Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.

