Mail delays and potholes at the United States Post Office forced Congressman Al Green and other community members to speak out on Tuesday morning at the post office on West Fuqua and Almeda near Hiram Clarke.

"I don’t come to the post office every day. But when I do come, this is what you find," said Maudry Simmons.

Multiple potholes are what Maudry Simmons and others find at the Almeda Station Post office.

She even pointed out one pothole that was about seven feet wide.

"It is really deep. So you don't want your car messed up, so you go around," Simmons said.

The potholes are leaving Representative Al Green concerned for seniors and the disabled in the area.. He said his office reached out to the postal service.

"USPS is actively working on a project to address the parking lot deficiencies. Weather permitting, we estimate the project to be completed within the next 60 days," said Congressman Al Green.

However, Green says the post office has bigger holes to fill compared to the potholes in the parking lot of the Almeda Station post office.

"It’s about the delivery of mail timely and appropriately," said Congressman Green.

The Congressman told the media that there is a 9% decrease in the volume of mail being delivered.

This leaves folks like Gus Green worried about mail-in ballots for the upcoming election in November.

"That's why I have all my important mail coming to the post office," said Green. "A lot of people may not even receive them because we have a different mailman, not getting my mail, my mail at the wrong house getting my neighbors' mail, and sometimes we get mail from 2 streets down from us.