'Shooter down' at Houston's Lakewood Church; 5-year-old child shot, authorities confirm

LATEST UPDATE - 4:17 P.M.

Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement regarding the shooting at Lakewood Church:

"Our hearts are with those impacted by today's tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas, including Department of Public Safety officers and Texas Rangers, to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act. Join Cecilia and me in praying for this community during this difficult time and for the brave men and women in blue who acted quickly to respond to this tragedy."

LATEST UPDATE - 4:12 P.M.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen has confirmed a child was shot between the ages of 5 and 9 and the shooter has also been shot. A media news conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

LATEST UPDATE - 3:52 P.M.

Authorities are reporting the suspected shooter at Lakewood Church is down, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said it did not appear any Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies fired shots, but other agencies fired.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

The Houston Police Department is on the scene of reports of a shooting near 3700 Southwest Freeway near Lakewood Church.

There are no current updates about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the church.

At 2:10 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also tweeted that the sheriff’s office has deputies that work extra jobs at the church.

Gonzalez said it is believed that the possible shooter was down and shot by one of HSCO deputies at the scene.

Houston police say they will provide updates on the shooting as the investigation continues.