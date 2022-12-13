Porn interrupts several Harris Co. Court at Law Zoom sessions

article

Some disturbing images were seen during court hearings in Harris County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Harris County Office of County Administration, several Harris County Court at Law live stream Zoom sessions were interrupted by pornographic material.

SUGGESTED: Mom battling stage 4 cancer pleading with community to help find her missing son with learning disabilities

It's unclear how the material ended up on the Zoom calls.

FOX 26 is working to get more information about what happened.

SUGGESTED: 'I was shocked,' Porch pirates strike in reverse, returning packages they stole from a family

In a statement to FOX 26 on Tuesday night,

"Several Harris County Courts at Law experienced zoom bombing — or unauthorized screen sharing — of explicit images during the daily docket this morning. The incidents were quickly reported to court administrative staff, and the feeds were immediately shut down. The incident has been referred to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Judicial Threat Unit for further investigation and criminal charges may be filed. In the meantime, additional security measures related to zoom screen sharing have been implemented for all County Courts at Law.

This is the first instance of unauthorized screen sharing during a County Court at Law proceeding since the 2020 implementation of zoom proceedings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have provided thousands of hours of online court proceedings since then with no such issue. We are now reviewing our processes and procedures to see what, if any, additional security measures may be needed as we work to strike a balance between ensuring public access to the judiciary and preventing such an incident from happening again."