Polk County weather: Access road to Crystal Lakes Subdivision washed out

Polk County authorities are urging residents who live in the Crystal Lakes Subdivision to shelter in place for the night.

According to officials, the access road to the subdivision, Crystal Lakes West, has washed out and deteriorated quickly.

The road is now closed to vehicle and foot traffic until further notice.

County officials said they will evaluate the road situation on Wednesday morning.

If you have an emergency, you're urged to call 911.