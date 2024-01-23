Houston Weather: Flood & severe storm threat increasing for Houston tonight- Wednesday: Latest Timeline

Flood threat continues to increase with all of Houston now under a Flood Watch until 9 AM Wednesday.

An additional 2-4" of rain is possible as we go through Wednesday. The ground is already saturated from 1-6 inches of rain over the last 1 to 2 days. So there's not really anywhere for this additional rain to go.

So that is why we are concerned with street flooding and it will continue to be a Fox 26 Storm Alert Day through Wednesday.

Here's the timeline of what I expect to happen: Tuesday Night Through Midnight- Heavy rain and strong storms will continue, mainly north and west of Houston with the highest flood threat up around Huntsville, Navasota Anderson and Brenham.

Many of these areas are under Flood Advisories or Flash Flood Warnings with the increasing threat for street flooding.

Wednesday morning - Bands of heavy rain will likely push into Houston around 1-2 AM with waves of rain and strong storms through mid-late morning.

This is when the flood threat will increase big time for the Houston area.

Wednesday afternoon and Evening - Models are showing more heavy rain and strong storms sticking around impacting your afternoon and evening plans with more street flooding likely.

We remain in an elevated risk for scattered street flooding for Wednesday.

Our severe risk will remain low Wednesday but a few 60 mph wind gusts, hail and a 2% tornado risk will stick around.

Rain chances drop back to 40% for Thursday and Friday with drier air and plenty of sunshine finally returning for the weekend.

Stay safe and remember, turn around, don't drown!

Stay safe and remember, turn around, don't drown!