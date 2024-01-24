Polk County evacuation: Voluntary evacuation order issued along Trinity River below Lake Livingston Dam

Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy has issued a voluntary evacuation order for some residents in the county.

According to a release, the voluntary evacuation order is for the low-lying areas along the Trinity River below the Lake Livingston Dam.

Officials said locally heavy rainfall, along with an increase in discharge from the dam, could impact areas below the dam including roadways, impeding ingress and egress into subdivisions and residential areas.

Polk County authorities are urging citizens in the area to take necessary precautions.