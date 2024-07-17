Political endorsements take Americans by surprise

Teamsters' President Sean O’Brien, who represents over 1.3 million union members and appeared on the Republican National Convention stage, shocked the country.

He talked about how Republicans were there for union workers and the Democrats lacked action.

Teamsters and other unions have been historically Democrat.

Meanwhile, model and influencer Amber Rose endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention, sparking a sharp response from the Biden-Harris campaign: "Trump doesn’t care about Black people."