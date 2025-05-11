South Houston: Shooting victim found dead in area near SH 288, police say

The Brief Officers were flagged down to Airport Boulevard and Buffum Street early Sunday morning. A man was found unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound. It's believed the man was shot several yards away on Buffum.



Houston homicide detectives are investigating a victim's shooting death after he was found in an area near State Highway 288.

Houston shooting on Airport and Buffum

What we know:

According to an HPD lieutenant, officers were heading to a different call at about 2 a.m. Sunday when they were flagged down by people on Airport Boulevard and Buffum Street.

When they stopped at the intersection, officers found a person lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on a walk-through of the area, officials believe the shooting happened during a disturbance several yards away on Buffum.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been named at this time.

There is no description available of any suspects.

There is no information on the alleged disturbance on Buffum Street.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477).