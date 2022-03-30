Police working to identify smoke shop robbery suspects

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery that occurred earlier this month in West Houston.

Authorities said the robbery occurred on the 14300 block of Memorial around 9:15 p.m. on March 20.

Police said five to six unknown males, around 19 to 20 years old, entered the smoke shop with two of them pulling out handguns demanding money from the cash registers.

One of the other males, police said, began taking numerous smoking items from the display cases as the other suspects remained at the door and stood as lookouts.

Police said following the robbery, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

This robbery may be related to a previous robbery at another smoke shop in the 12100 block of Northwest Freeway.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-8477, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.