Police: Woman shot during argument in west Houston parking lot
HOUSTON - Police say a woman was shot is west Houston during an argument in a parking lot.
The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway South near Westheimer Road.
Officials arrived on scene and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital.
Police say the woman was arguing with a male, believed to be her boyfriend, in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.
Authorities say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.