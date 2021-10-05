Police: Suspect arrested after entering 2 women's homes in west Houston

A woman reportedly woke up to find a man in a ski mask standing at the foot of her bed early Tuesday morning. Police say the same man later entered another woman’s home.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Normans Woods around 2:40 a.m.

Police say the first woman began screaming when she saw the man, and the suspect fled from the house.

Officers secured a perimeter, and an HPD helicopter went to the scene.

Police say the suspect then left a second home and attempted to leave the gated community when officers took him into custody.

During the investigation, police say, officers learned that the suspect may have asked the second woman to have sex or attempted to coerce her.

Authorities say both women were home alone at the time of the burglaries.

According to police, the district attorney’s office accepted two felony charges – burglary with intent to commit theft and burglary with intent to commit a felony.

