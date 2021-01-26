Police release photos of suspect wanted in deadly shooting of Houston teen

article

Police released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a teen in southeast Houston.

The 17-year-old died after he was shot in the 8300 block of Broadway Street around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim was walking across the parking lot when the suspect drove up in a gray Chrysler 300.

The suspect, described only as a black male in a blue hoodie, reportedly got out of the car and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspect drove up in a gray Chrysler 300. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

