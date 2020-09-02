Police pursuit ends in Houston

article

UPDATE: The pursuit of a white Dodge truck through the city of Houston has ended.

SkyFOX was over the scene at the conclusion of the pursuit where the truck was stuck in the middle of a ditch.

It's unclear how many people were in the truck during the pursuit.

No additional information has been released by authorities.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

--------------------

Police are actively pursuing a white Dodge truck through the city of Houston.



Details are very limited at this time but Houston police said the chase began as a self-initiated patrol on the 2100 block of Fannin.

It's unclear why the vehicle is running from authorities.



This is a developing story.



