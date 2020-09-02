Police pursuit ends in Houston
HOUSTON - UPDATE: The pursuit of a white Dodge truck through the city of Houston has ended.
SkyFOX was over the scene at the conclusion of the pursuit where the truck was stuck in the middle of a ditch.
It's unclear how many people were in the truck during the pursuit.
No additional information has been released by authorities.
We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.
--------------------
Advertisement
Police are actively pursuing a white Dodge truck through the city of Houston.
Details are very limited at this time but Houston police said the chase began as a self-initiated patrol on the 2100 block of Fannin.
FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS
It's unclear why the vehicle is running from authorities.
This is a developing story.
We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.