Expand / Collapse search

Police pursuit ends in Houston

Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - UPDATE: The pursuit of a white Dodge truck through the city of Houston has ended. 

SkyFOX was over the scene at the conclusion of the pursuit where the truck was stuck in the middle of a ditch. 

It's unclear how many people were in the truck during the pursuit. 

No additional information has been released by authorities. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 

--------------------

Police are actively pursuing a white Dodge truck through the city of Houston.

Details are very limited at this time but Houston police said the chase began as a self-initiated patrol on the 2100 block of Fannin. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

It's unclear why the vehicle is running from authorities.  

This is a developing story. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 