Police: Officer's patrol SUV struck by gunfire in southwest Houston

Police say someone fired several shots at an HPD officer’s patrol vehicle as he was driving in southwest Houston.

The incident occurred around 1:18 a.m. in the 14000 block of Minetta Street.

According to HPD, the officer had just finished a traffic stop and was driving away when someone shot at his patrol SUV.

The officer was not injured. Police say the officer returned fire, but it is unknown if a suspect was struck.

It is unknown how many people fired shots at the patrol SUV, but police believe three suspects were involved in the incident.

The police department was searching the surrounding area by helicopter and with K9s.

