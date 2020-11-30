Police: Man fatally shot during apparent road rage incident on North Loop

article

Houston police say a man has died after he was shot during an apparent road rage incident.

The shooting occurred around 10:12 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of N. Loop W. near N. Shepherd Drive.

Police say two vehicles were driving on and off the freeway during the road rage incident.

According to HPD, it appears the vehicles may have stopped on the freeway, exchanged gunfire and then drove off.

Police say the wounded driver exited onto the feeder and stopped. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the other vehicle left the scene.

Authorities are speaking with witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

