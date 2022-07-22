Police looking for parents of toddler found walking in La Marque

The La Marque Police Department says they are searching for the parents of a young boy who was found walking alone on Thursday night.

Police say they were working the night shift when they found him in the 200 block of Westward.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police believe his name is "Owen". He told them he is three years old, but he wasn’t able to give much more information.

He is approximately 3 feet tall and 35 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green and coral striped tank top and green shorts with rainforest designs. He was also wearing navy Nautica shoes. He has a small birthmark on his lower right side.

Anyone with information on the boy’s family is asked to call the La Marque Police Department.