Police looking for missing teen last seen in north Houston

Police need your help finding a missing teenager last seen in north Houston.

Authorities say Kobe Taylor, 17, was last seen in the 600 block of Berry Rd. near I-45 Saturday around 5 p.m.

He has been described as 6'1" weighing about 130 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

We're told right before he went missing, he was wearing a black and burgundy shirt, gray shorts, and black and blue shoes. Kobe was also said to be carrying two backpacks at the time as well, one blue and one black.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840.