Police investigating man's death at reported shooting in east Houston

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

 

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a man's death in east Houston. 

HPD was called out to reports of a shooting at 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Fidelity St. near Galena Park, where they found a man's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials did not provide a lot of details, so it's unclear what caused the shooting, as of this writing. 

 

FOX 26 Houston will continue to track this story and provide updates as more information becomes available. 

