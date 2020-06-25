Police investigating deadly late-night shooting in West Houston

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating late-night shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred on the 8700 block of Richmond Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

Officers on the scene reported that the victim, Deaundra Charles Pipkins, 23, was shot at least one time while he sat on the passenger side of a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was driving eastbound on Richmond Avenue and turned southbound on Dunvale Road to flee the scene.

Authorities said Pipkins was taken to West Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, described as a heavy-set Black male with dreadlocks, was last seen in a newer model, white Mercedes Benz with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information on this case or on the identity of the wanted suspect is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.