Victim in critical condition after being shot in the face in Houston

Houston police are investigating following an afternoon shooting in the southside of town.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 5000 block of Andrea Street.

Patrol officers reported they found a victim had been shot in the face by unknown suspects.

Police said there is no known motive for the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, contact HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at (713) 308-8800 or by contacting CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.