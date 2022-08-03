Police investigating 2 deadly shootings in SE Houston that occurred within minutes of each other

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating following two deadly shootings that occurred within minutes of each other on Wednesday evening.

Commander Johnson with the Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, just before 8 p.m.

Then within minutes, a second shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Anita Street.

Johnson said the victim in the Anita Street shooting was shot on a bike trail.

The victims in both shootings were said to be Black men between the ages of 20 and 30.

In the shooting that occurred on Winbern Street, Johnson said a Black male, who was wearing all black clothing and red facemask, walked up to the victim, shot the victim, and fled the scene about one block away.

The suspect was then seen getting into a red van that was possibly waiting about a block away.

Johnson stated they currently have no suspect description for a suspect involved in the Anita Street shooting.

Authorities stated it’s unclear if the two shootings are connected.

If you have any information on those shootings, contact Houston police or Houston Crime Stoppers.