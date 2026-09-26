12-year-old boy shot while sitting in minivan in Harris County parking lot

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The Brief The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy was wounded Friday night when he was caught in the crossfire as someone in a sedan fired at a truck driving through a parking lot. The shooting happened on Barker Cypress Road. Deputies said a minivan was parked outside a business and between the sedan and truck.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy was wounded Friday night when he was caught in the crossfire as someone in a sedan fired at a truck driving through a parking lot.

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a dark-colored sedan was traveling northbound on Barker Cypress Road when someone inside the sedan fired multiple shots toward a black truck that was driving through the parking lot.

Deputies said a minivan was parked outside a business and between the sedan and truck. A 12-year-old boy inside the minivan was shot near his shoulder.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in "fair condition," Gonzalez said.

The boy's parents and three siblings were also inside the minivan at the time of the shooting.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say if any arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.