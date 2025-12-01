Police investigate stolen GMC pickup trucks in League City

The Brief Police say at least four GMC pickup trucks were stolen over the weekend in League City. Investigators believe the same suspects may be responsible. Officers say thieves hit two neighborhoods, Bay Ridge and Mar Bella, between Saturday and Sunday.



What we know:

Father's work truck stolen

In one case, a father’s work truck was taken from the family’s driveway while they were asleep. His daughters say the theft was caught on surveillance camera.

"He woke up early Saturday morning, he walks outside and there’s no truck to be found," said Genoveva Anderson. "I think it’s just crazy. I’m in disbelief, especially in this neighborhood."

Anderson says her father not only lost his truck, but thousands of dollars in tools he relies on for work.

"My father is very distraught, nothing like this has happened to us, so it’s very hard," Anderson said. "It’s crazy how easily it was done. It was done in less than 30 seconds. To lose all your equipment, everything that you have, and now you have no transportation. If there’s anyone out there with money or tools, anything we would appreciate it. We go above and beyond for this community, anyone who is willing and able, we would appreciate anything."

Police investigating thefts

Police say the thieves used the same method each time and believe it’s possible they used a device to unlock and start the trucks. League City police are actively investigating and are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information or surveillance video from the Bay Ridge or Mar Bella neighborhoods over the weekend is urged to call League City police.

Tech expert shares advice

FOX 26 also spoke with a tech expert who says this kind of device can be used on many different vehicles and has been a known issue for months.

"The way the crooks do this type of thing, they buy the device, which is legal to buy in the United States," said tech expert Juan Guevara Torres. "Then they use different forums, sometimes on the dark web, and download very specific pieces of software they can either buy or download. And they use that piece of software into this device, and then it converts the device into a remote control mimicking device."

Torres says thieves can use that technology to make it seem like they have your key, allowing them to quickly unlock the doors and drive away. He also shared advice on ways drivers can better protect their vehicles from this type of theft.

"What the user needs to know is there is a software update probably for your car. You need to contact your dealership and see if it's available for your vehicle," said Torres. "They need to know the most important thing right now is to reprogram their keys in their cars with the dealership to avoid being mimicked by this device."